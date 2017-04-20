Alice Mae Ringholz

Alice lived her entire life in Monroeville. She helped her brother George start his grocery store on Monroe Street and continued to work there when they moved to their current location in Norwalk.

She married Gene Ringholz September 14, 1949 and they raised four children: Steve (Veronica), Linda (Paul) Monnes, Chuch (Mary) and Doug (Tami). Alice grew up Lutheran but converted to Catholicism when her children were young so that she could celebrate Mass with her family at St. Joseph Parish. Actually, she’d been accustomed to Catholic Masses after sitting thru may officiated by her eldest son, vested in a baby blanket robe while distributing his Necco wafer “communion.” Linda was the choir and Chuck and Doug the servers.

Alice loved time with her children and grandchildren and for years, was the number one fan of the Monroeville Eagles. She didn’t really understand the game, but she’d listen from her open kitchen winow on Knob Hill, waiting to hear the horns and the announcement “Touchdown Eagles!” If she didn’t hear that often enough, she may or may not have offered a few choice words out that window. Alice enjoyed a beer now and then.

For 40-some years she could be found at St. Joe’s bingo every Monday night till it was no longer profitable to run it. She would be the first to let you know that she had nothing to do with that problem. She also loved a good game of Euchre, teaching her kids the proper use of the few salty expressions during play.

Alice was preceded in death by Gene in 2001, brothers George, Jim and Donny and sister Myrtle Diringer, as well as beloved daughter-in-law Patty Ringholz. Brother Bob lives in Columbus with his wife Carrie. She is also survived by grandchildren Carrie (Chris) Sheehan, Anthony, Sean Steffanni, Ann (Tom) Hay, Andy, Jackie (Brian) Brough, Tyler (Morgan) Steffanni, Joe, Brian, and Ryan Stower as well as six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:00 AM in the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. Father Ronald Schock will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetey, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

