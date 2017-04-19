Mary Ann Niedermier

Mrs. Niedermier was married June 18, 1955 to Robert E. Niedermier who survives. She is also survived by her 2 sons: Brad (Lori) Niedermier of Attica and Troy (Becky) Niedermier of Toledo, 2 daughters: Shelly (Tom) Daniel of Attica and Valarie (Paul) Frankart of Republic, son-in-law: Steve Swander of Attica, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sister: Marlene (Bill) Cleland of Attica along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Tracy Swander, 3 brothers: Sylvester, Richard and Wilbur Ruffing and 3 sisters: Sally Huffman, Vern Sanger and Norma Echelberry.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 Friday, April 21, 2017 at Our Lady of Hope Church, Attica with Fr. Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will be in the Sts Peter and Paul Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 3-5 & 6-8 P.M. at the Lindsey-Foos-Kocher Funeral Service, 295 W. Tiffin Street, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to Our lady of Hope Altar Rosary Society or Seneca East Public Library through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseyfooskocher.com.