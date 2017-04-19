logo

Mary Ann Niedermier

Apr 19, 2017

ATTICA — Mary Ann Niedermier, 83, of Attica, passed Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Toledo. She was born November 17, 1933 in Reed Township, Seneca County to the late Clement and Bertha (Shank) Ruffing. Mrs. Niedermier spent most of her life as a homemaker but had worked at North Central Electric Coop and Bellevue GE. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Altar Rosary Society, lay distributer, avid prayer chain participant, member of the Attica Literary guild and formerly on the Attica tree commission. Mrs. Niedermier enjoyed helping kids read at school and her gardening, but spending time with her children and grandchildren she cherish most. She will always be remember for her wittiness, since of humor and always when ask how she was doing was quick to respond “Never better” which wasn’t only 2 words but a way of life.

Mrs. Niedermier was married June 18, 1955 to Robert E. Niedermier who survives. She is also survived by her 2 sons: Brad (Lori) Niedermier of Attica and Troy (Becky) Niedermier of Toledo, 2 daughters: Shelly (Tom) Daniel of Attica and Valarie (Paul) Frankart of Republic, son-in-law: Steve Swander of Attica, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sister: Marlene (Bill) Cleland of Attica along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Tracy Swander, 3 brothers: Sylvester, Richard and Wilbur Ruffing and 3 sisters: Sally Huffman, Vern Sanger and Norma Echelberry.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 Friday, April 21, 2017 at Our Lady of Hope Church, Attica with Fr. Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will be in the Sts Peter and Paul Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 3-5 & 6-8 P.M. at the Lindsey-Foos-Kocher Funeral Service, 295 W. Tiffin Street, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to Our lady of Hope Altar Rosary Society or Seneca East Public Library through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseyfooskocher.com.