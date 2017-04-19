Kenny was a passionate man who enjoyed sports, especially playing golf. He also enjoyed spending time with his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, watching old movies, playing poker and at one time an avid reader. He worked at the Maple City Rubber Company for 48 years including 14 years as President, retiring in 2004. He attended Purdue University before serving as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force, specializing in Radar Maintenance.

Throughout Kenny’s life, his faith in the Catholic Church never wavered. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Norwalk, Ohio and St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Fort Myers, Florida. He was also a member of Eagle Creek Golf Club in Norwalk and Cypress Lake Country Club in Fort Myers.

Kenny is survived by his four daughters and sons in law, Sue Trudgeon of Dimondale, Michigan, Judy and Leon Hillewaert of Ojai, California, Nancy and Ken Bleile of Norwalk, Ohio and Patti and Bill Semans of Sandusky, Ohio. He is also survived by his Grandchildren, Jami Brooker, Brad Ritter, Jessi Bennett, Brandy Abdoo, Elyse Tinker, and Kameron Celniker and five Great Grandchildren. Kenny is survived by his brother John Spaar and preceded in death by his sister Margaret Spaar and brother Richard Spaar.

Friends may call on Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 10:30 am in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio with burial to follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 and to St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.