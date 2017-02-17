Rickey G. King

Rickey was born on November 30, 1950 in Sandusky, OH to the late Carl and Elaine (Meyers) King.

Rickey was a 1970 graduate from Perkins High School. He was a Veteran of the Army who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He retired from Duramax Marine in Norwalk in 2015 after over 30 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting, playing cards, cookouts, being outside and spending time with his family and friends, whom he always gave good advice to.

Rickey is survived by his wife, Tami (Dreschel) King, whom he married on January 27, 1989. He is also survived by his daughters, Heather (Dominic) Cantu of Huron, Aimee (Dave) Koenig of TX and Amanda Hall of Sandusky; sons, Chad King and wife, Mandy Slusher King and Shane King both of Huron; 10 grandchildren, including special granddaughter, Kaylee King, who Rickey and Tami raised; sisters, Cindy (Dominick) Esposito of Sandusky and Jodi King of NH and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Rickey is preceded in death by his first wife, Fran King in 1974 and brother, Roger King in 2005.

Friends may call on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services at 1:00 pm at the Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Huron Chapel, 2602 Bogart Rd., Huron. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Rickey's memory may be directed towards the family at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared on line at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.