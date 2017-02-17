Patricia A. (nee Hatala) Kwiatkowski

She was born October 20, 1926 in Freedom, Ohio, daughter to the late Joseph and Anna Hatala.

Patricia was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New London.

She will be remembered by her family as a “homebody” who took pride in caring for her family. Patricia enjoyed raising her kids and she always looked out for her children and family. Patricia was a NASCAR fan who also enjoyed demo derbies.

Patricia is survived by her children, Frank (Barbara Ann) Kwiatkowski; Karen (Jerry R.) Strouse, Susan (David) Calala, Steven (Shelly) Kwiatkowski and Patrick (Faye) Kwiatkowski; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ron Kwiatek and sister-in-law, Sue Kwiatkowski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank and daughter, Sharon Marie Brownson.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, New London where a prayer service will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. A burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, New London.

If desired, memorial contributions can be given to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 18 Park Avenue, New London, Ohio 44851. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.