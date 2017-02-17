Delmer Allen

He is survived by seven children, Rick Allen of Shiloh; Bernice Erdmann of Plymouth; Ron Allen of Sarasota, FL; Deb Stone of Willard; Barbara Allen of Sierra Vista, AZ; Charlene Allen of Sierra Vista, AZ; and Brian Allen of Sierra Vista, AZ; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; a brother, Bill Allen of Prater Fork, KY; and his friend, Ms. Leona Masterson of Willard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Lurla (Ousley) Allen; infant children, Carolyn and Danny Allen; and four sisters.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM where the funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor James Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Willard Hope Center. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com