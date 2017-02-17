logo

no avatar
obituary

Delmer Allen

• Yesterday at 5:30 PM

WILLARD — Delmer Allen, 91, resident of Willard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Willows at Willard. He was born on November 7, 1925 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late David and Dora (Shepherd) Allen and had been a Willard resident the majority of his life. Mr. Allen was a farmer and had worked for over 40 years at the former Pioneer Rubber Company in Willard. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and farming.

He is survived by seven children, Rick Allen of Shiloh; Bernice Erdmann of Plymouth; Ron Allen of Sarasota, FL; Deb Stone of Willard; Barbara Allen of Sierra Vista, AZ; Charlene Allen of Sierra Vista, AZ; and Brian Allen of Sierra Vista, AZ; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; a brother, Bill Allen of Prater Fork, KY; and his friend, Ms. Leona Masterson of Willard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Lurla (Ousley) Allen; infant children, Carolyn and Danny Allen; and four sisters.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM where the funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor James Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Willard Hope Center. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com