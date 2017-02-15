Robert L. Tittle

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy (Stoddard), his son Jacob (Lisa) Tittle, of Berlin Heights, sisters Olivia (Jerry) Hinman, of Berlin Heights, and Rose Lea Hale, of Omaha, NE, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat Buttercup.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Helen (Tettaton) Tittle, a brother Henry "Hank" Tittle, and a sister Audrey Tittle.

Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at the Berlin Heights Baptist Church on 85 East Main Street, Berlin Heights. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the family.