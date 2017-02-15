Donald A. “Franklin D.” Schrauf

He was born June 18, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Evelyn (Drews) Schrauf. Don came to this area in 1969 from Lima, Ohio. He was a 30 year employee of the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s retiring in 1992. Don had also been a former employee of Don Tester Ford Parts Department. He was a member of Norwalk Elks Lodge # 730, Norwalk, Ohio, was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Police, and was a Social Member of the Norwalk Knights of Columbus. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and spending time with his family, and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Elizabeth M. (Martz) “Liz” Schrauf of Norwalk, Ohio, by his children, Bradley J. (Teresa) Schrauf of Westport, New York, Julie L. (William) Buchanan of Norwalk, Ohio, Heather D. (Paul) Powell of Norwalk, Ohio, Stephanie M. Bragg of Ashland, Ohio, Denise L. (Jon) Martin of Indianapolis, Indiana, and James P. (Jennifer) Stechschulte of Manlius, New York, 9 grandchildren, One great grandchild. Don is also survived by his brother, Ramon (Judy) Schrauf of Englewood, Florida, and one nephew.

There will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

