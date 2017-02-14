Norma J. Wise

She was born June 15, 1946 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Herman J. and Justine L. (Swartz) Wise, and was a lifelong area resident. Norma was a former employee of Norwalk Truck Lines, the Norwalk Clinic, and was employed at North Central Eye Associates of Norwalk at the time of her death. She enjoyed crafting, her cat, Buddy, spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed writing.

Norma is survived by her brother, Ron (Betty) Wise, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her sister, Marilyn (Fred) Lau, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her niece and nephews, Tammy Montgomery, Tim (Michelle) Wise, and Todd (Tina) Wise, by her great nieces and nephews, Justina Wise (Dalton Hall), Cassidy Wise, Brandon Wise, and Erin, Wise, and by her great great niece, Kendall Hall.

Friends may call on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. There will be no service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

