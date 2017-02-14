June Ilene Smith

She was born July 19, 1939 in Easthampton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Roger Agin and the late Mary Irene Craig Agin. She was a supervisor at Wal-Mart in Carrollton where she had worked as a CSM for more than twenty years. She was a member of Christ Fellowship Church in Carrollton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Smith; and brothers: Earl Agin and Denver Agin.

Survivors include her children: William Scott Smith of Carrollton, Sharon Smith Whitley, and her husband, Nicky, of Sharpsburg, and Roger Howard Smith of Carrollton; sister, Sharon Goff of Zanesville, Ohio; and grandchildren: Amanda Whitley, Sarah Whitley, Sydney Smith, and Austin Smith.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 15 at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Ben Bonner officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.