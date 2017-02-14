logo

June Ilene Smith

GEORGIA — Mrs. June Ilene Smith, age 77, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Sunday morning, February 12, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Sharpsburg.

She was born July 19, 1939 in Easthampton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Roger Agin and the late Mary Irene Craig Agin. She was a supervisor at Wal-Mart in Carrollton where she had worked as a CSM for more than twenty years. She was a member of Christ Fellowship Church in Carrollton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Smith; and brothers: Earl Agin and Denver Agin.

Survivors include her children: William Scott Smith of Carrollton, Sharon Smith Whitley, and her husband, Nicky, of Sharpsburg, and Roger Howard Smith of Carrollton; sister, Sharon Goff of Zanesville, Ohio; and grandchildren: Amanda Whitley, Sarah Whitley, Sydney Smith, and Austin Smith.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 15 at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Ben Bonner officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.