Anna M. Shaw

She was born December 18, 1936 in Lorain, Ohio and was a 1955 graduate of Lorain High School. Anna owned and operated Autumn Acres Bakery for a short time. Her hobbies included; cooking, baking, traveling, and camping. She was honored as the 2016 Huron County Senior Fair Queen.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James V. Shaw; one son, Robert Shaw of New London; one daughter, Brenda (Ken) Lakey of Kingman, Arizona; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Amanda, Kristi, Nikki, and Zach; one sister, Laura Bruder of North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Maude (Carter) Hunger and one great grandson, Gabriel.

Friends may call Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 3:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Pastor Tim McCollum of Fitchville United Methodist Church will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Evans Funeral Home in care of the family.

Condolences may be shared with the family at norwalkfuneral.com.