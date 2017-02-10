Gary A. Roth

He was born March 21, 1951 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Norbert G. and Marjorie (Hipp) Roth. Gary was a 1969 graduate of St. Paul High School, and was a broker for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He enjoyed volunteer work, working on motorcycles, the companionship of his dogs, spending time with his friends, and will be remembered for his silly sense of humor. Gary was a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the Mansfield Y.M.C.A. He is survived by his daughter, Hillary A. Carter of Norwalk, Ohio, by his sister, Holly A. (Gus) Kopp of Avon Lake, Ohio, and by 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Roth in 2006, and by his sister, Gail Johnson in 2008.

Friends may call on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roth family.

