Raymond J. Slavik

He was married in 1940 to Betty Jean (Paupard) Slavik and was devoted to her for 58 years, until her passing in 1998.

He was a dedicated employee of the Maple City Ice Company for 38 years, delivering countless kegs and cases of Anheuser Busch products, until his retirement in 1983. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, and living independently in his golden years.

He is survived by his children, Sheila Kaiser of Sandusky, Paul Slavik of Norwalk, Dean “Harry” (Janis) Slavik of Norwalk, June (Steven) Rapp of Castalia, and Loren (Darlene) Slavik of Norwalk; by his four grandchildren, Lisa Reer, Christopher Slavik, Michael Rapp and Jeffrey Rapp; and by several great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Raymond was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Linda Slavik and his son-in-law John Kaiser Jr.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial services at 4:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the Norwalk Public Library, 46 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857 or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.