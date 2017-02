She will be missed greatly by many, including her three grandchildren, Marc, Seth and Olivia, and her daughters-in-law Felicia and Jenny, as well as her mom Patricia Cutcher, dad Fred Wilcox, brothers Keith, Scott and Bruce Wilcox.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, February 12th from 2-4 at the Olena Community Hall, 1265 Peru-Olena Rd., Norwalk, OH 44857. All who knew Gail are welcome!