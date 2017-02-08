Gunars Tenteris

He was born on March 9, 1927, to the late Edwards and Alma Tenteris in Naukseni, Latvia. In 1951 he and his wife Meta immigrated to the United States landing at Ellis Island. After being sponsored by the Lutheran Church, they settled in South Dakota, where Gunars worked on a farm. In 1954 they relocated to Collins, Ohio where he was employed by the Wikel Turkey Farm. After the farm closed he worked at the Rotary Printing Company of Norwalk until it closed. He then worked for the Wakenhut Security Company until he retired. Gunars was a member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church of Norwalk, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Meta E. (Schubert) Tenteris, of Norwalk, Ohio, by a son Raymond (Jean) Tenteris, of Grafton, Ohio, daughters, Sylvia (Dennis) Miller, of Clarksfield, Ohio, Ramona (James) Thill, of Monroeville, Ohio, and Sue (Gary) Jackson, of Norwalk, Ohio. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Erna Endeins of Latvia. Friends may call on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:30 a.m. in St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, Ohio. Pastor Ann Marshall will officiate.

Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Evangelical Church, or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio. Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St. Norwalk, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.

