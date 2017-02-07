Douglas G. Knudsen

Born on October 9, 1929 in Jerusalem Township, he was the son of the late Christ and Edna (nee Haack) Knudsen. His family moved to the Huron County area when he was 4 years old.

Doug graduated from New London High School in 1947 and served in the National Guard and U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 at Fort Benning. After serving in the armed forces he worked 16 1/2 years at Chapin and Chapin, he also worked at Clemons Elevator Services and Fishbaugh Construction.

He was a very active member of the New London Alliance Church since 1972 and had served as an elder for many years. Doug also was a member of the Mansfield Area Resurrection Breakfast since 1982.

Doug is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra; children, Larry Knudsen; Terry (Jennifer) Knudsen, John (Tammy) Gregory, Connie (Stan) Reed, Rochelle (Willson) Baker, Linda (Rick) Hamilton and Jodi (Eric) Wilhelm; foster son, Carl (Teresa) Pittenger; 25 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; sister, Jeannette “Sue” (Jim) Goorman and brother-in-law Joe Duta.

In addition to his parents; Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta; sisters, Loretta White, Phyllis Duta and Shirley Engleman and a grandson Seth Reed.

The Knudsen family will greet friends from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the New London Alliance Church, 4625 OH 162, New London where a service will be held on Friday at 11 am with Pastor John Gregory officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Fitchville Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions can be directed towards the “Doug and Sandy Knudsen Memorial Scholarship” which will continue a lasting legacy of giving to the New London community.

Online condolences to his family can be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.