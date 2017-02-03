Elizabeth R. (Swartz) Bertsch

Elizabeth married Arthur Bertsch on October 13, 1956 at St. Sebastian Church, Bismark. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2008.

She was a homemaker, a member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Altar Rosary.

She is survived by her two grandchildren: Joshua (Alysha) Hirt of Bellevue and Theresa (Jeremy) Laux of Hawaii. Three great-grandchildren: Julian Arthur Laux, Ava Marie Hirt, and Kellen James Hirt; and son-in-law, Steve Hirt.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Hirt; brothers, George and Edward Swartz; a sister, Rita Swartz; and grandson, Kevin Hirt.

Friends will be received on Monday, February 6 from 3-7 p.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral Mass will begin on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St., Bellevue. Burial will follow at Bellevue Catholic Cemetery.

