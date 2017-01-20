Terry Bohland

Born February 25, 1949 in New London, to the late Andrew and Anna (nee Smith) Bohland.

He graduated from Mapleton High School in 1967 and served in the U.S. Army Special Forces during Vietnam.

On September 20, 1974, he married Peggy Sue Watkins.

He worked at Eagle Rubber, Mansfield Reformatory and then spent many years with his twin brother Jerry at T Drilling until his retirement in 2001.

Terry was a member of the Ashland and New London American Legion and Huntington Amvets.

He was a hard worker, loved helping others and animals.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; children, Caprice Hatfield of Norwalk, Peter Bohland, Dale Bohland and Steven Bohland all of Greenwich; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and siblings, Randy Bohland, Lee Bohland, Phillip (Jeanette) Bohland, Eric Bohland, Phyllis (Bob) Roerig and Sandy (Scott) Lamoreaux.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Dale; sister, Marie Delosh and his twin brother, Jerry.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, January 24th from 4-8 pm at Eastman Funeral Home, New London where a service will be held Wednesday at 11 am. Burial will follow in Nova Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Eastman Funeral Home in his name to help with funeral expenses and online condolences may be made by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.