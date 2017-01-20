Robert Lee Tucker Sr

He was born Feb. 7, 1940 in Monterey, Tenn. He had worked as an installer for Northern Telephone, Bell Telephone, and General Telephone.

Het is survived by his children, Robert Lee Tucker Jr. of Plantation, Fla. and Elizabeth (Charles) Rogers of Boca Raton, Fla.; his siblings, Mary Parlow of Sandusky, and Tom Parlow of Castalia; along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Hattie (Tucker) Parlow; a sister, Betty Owens; and his cousin, with whom he was raised, Ray Tucker.

Friends may call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in York Chapel Cemetery.