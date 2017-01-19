logo

no avatar
obituary

Flora Mae Keefe-Mohn

• Today at 5:30 PM

NORWALK — Flora Mae Keefe-Mohn, 86, of Norwalk, and formerly of Bellevue, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at her home surrounded by family. She was born August 13, 1930 the daughter of the late Oliver W. and Clara (Beckstein) Holmes.

Flora Mae was a Willard High School graduate of 1948. She worked at the former Navy Recruiting Office in Fremont, and then as a Payroll Clerk at Central Soya, before retiring in 1995.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Mohn, whom she married June 8, 1991 in Rosewell, VA; five sons: Frederick (Paulette) Keefe of Norwalk, Jerome (Judi) Keefe of Norwalk, Thomas Keefe of St. Louis, MO, Charles (Adeline) Keefe of Castalia, and Steven Keefe of Bellevue; six daughters: Barbara (Douglas) Clark of Bellevue, Arlene (Jeff) Close of Bellevue, Rebecca (George) Tuttamore of Norwalk, Diane Fries of Bellevue, Paula Mayer of Collins, and Deborah Senn of Severna Park, MD; four siblings: Oliver W. (Pauline) Holmes, Jr. of Avon Lake, Clara Reed of Bellevue, Lois Landoll of Bellevue, and Gloria Wood of Bellevue; two step-children: Rachel (Brian) Sirene of Sandusky, and Patrick (Kara) Mohn of Lakewood; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Flora is preceded in death by her first husband, Jerome Keefe, whom she married February 26, 1952 in Marywood; two brothers: Frederick and Larry Holmes; and a granddaughter, Rhonda Close.

Friends will be received Sunday, January 22, 2017 from 2-6pm with the rosary being recited beforehand at 1:30pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy. Clyde, OH 43410. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 23, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 609 Vine St. Clyde, OH 43410, at 10:30am. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com