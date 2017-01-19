Flora Mae Keefe-Mohn

Flora Mae was a Willard High School graduate of 1948. She worked at the former Navy Recruiting Office in Fremont, and then as a Payroll Clerk at Central Soya, before retiring in 1995.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Mohn, whom she married June 8, 1991 in Rosewell, VA; five sons: Frederick (Paulette) Keefe of Norwalk, Jerome (Judi) Keefe of Norwalk, Thomas Keefe of St. Louis, MO, Charles (Adeline) Keefe of Castalia, and Steven Keefe of Bellevue; six daughters: Barbara (Douglas) Clark of Bellevue, Arlene (Jeff) Close of Bellevue, Rebecca (George) Tuttamore of Norwalk, Diane Fries of Bellevue, Paula Mayer of Collins, and Deborah Senn of Severna Park, MD; four siblings: Oliver W. (Pauline) Holmes, Jr. of Avon Lake, Clara Reed of Bellevue, Lois Landoll of Bellevue, and Gloria Wood of Bellevue; two step-children: Rachel (Brian) Sirene of Sandusky, and Patrick (Kara) Mohn of Lakewood; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Flora is preceded in death by her first husband, Jerome Keefe, whom she married February 26, 1952 in Marywood; two brothers: Frederick and Larry Holmes; and a granddaughter, Rhonda Close.

Friends will be received Sunday, January 22, 2017 from 2-6pm with the rosary being recited beforehand at 1:30pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy. Clyde, OH 43410. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 23, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 609 Vine St. Clyde, OH 43410, at 10:30am. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.

