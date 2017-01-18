Jewel Knott

Born February 25, 1953, in Willard, to the late James and Lessie (nee Salyers) Parrott, Jewel grew up in North Fairfield and had lived in Tiffin for a long time before later moving to New London. She was a South Central High School graduate before marrying the love of her life Harold “Rick” Knott. They spent nearly 40 years together.

Jewel loved spending time with her husband and she cherished her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, singing and music and found comfort in her Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her husband, Rick, survivors include; children, Melissa (Dale) Gilbert of Greenwich, Penny (Knott) Hofheins of New London, Kenny (Shannon) Knott of Tiffin, Scott (Kelly) Knott of New London and Matthew (Leslie) Knott of New London; siblings, Allene (John) Beekman of North Fairfield, Paulene Lengyel of Willard, Susan Castle of Greenwich and James Parrott of Greenwich; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jewel was preceded in death by her parents James and Lessie Parrott and brother Arthur “Junior” Parrott.

Relatives and friends are welcome at Eastman Funeral Home, New London on Monday, January 23rd from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm where a service will be held on Tuesday January 24th at 11 am. Burial will follow in Grove Street Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Eastman Funeral Home in care of the family and online condolences can be made by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com