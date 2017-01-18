Barbara A. Waggoner

Barbara lived a full life and was loved by all who met her. Throughout her life, she loved to travel, play cards, read, play tennis, and most importantly spend time with her family.

Her laugh is most remembered along with her kind heart that she shared with everyone.

A viewing will be held on Friday, January 20 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Frisco. A service will be held on Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Frisco.

To convey condolences or to sign the guest book, please visit: www.TJMfuneral.com