Lisa Marie Youngless-Perkins

Born December 20, 1983 in Elyria, Lisa grew up in Fitchville and made many close friends there and in the New London community as well. She attended EHOVE and graduated from New London High School in 2004. In 2012, she married Andrew Perkins. Andrew and Lisa were childhood sweethearts since the third grade.

Lisa was a member of the Fellowship Church of Wellington.

She will be especially remembered for her selfless, strong and kind ways. Lisa was very helpful and continuously gave for her family. She was always happy, liked to make people laugh, cherished her children, was a wonderful mother and liked to take charge.

Survivors include her husband, Andrew; children, Andrew Jr, Kylie and Brooklyn Perkins; father, John (Liz) Youngless; mother, Judy (nee Houghtland) Hale; her in-laws, Brian (Brenda) Pelton; paternal grandmother, Lida Barlow; siblings, Lora Youngless, John Youngless, Jr, Lindsay Youngless, Nicholas Kidd, Adam Kidd and Anthony Kidd; along with nieces and nephew, Makenzie Richardson, Carson Youngless, Riley Kidd, Riley Boldman and Harper Boldman.

Lisa was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, John Youngless and maternal grandparents, Elmer and Edna Houghtland.

Relatives and friends are welcome at New London Alliance Church, 4625 Sate Route 162, New London on Friday, January 20th from 3-7 pm for a visitation. A service will be held at the church on Saturday at 11 am. Burial will follow at Fitchville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Eastman Funeral Home in care of the family and online condolences may be made by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com