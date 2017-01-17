Jo Ann enjoyed gardening, was an avid quilter and loved cooking Southern food for her family and friends. She had worked at Sawmill Creek Resort and Comfort Inn in Huron.

Cherished memories of Jo Ann will be carried on by her daughters, Brinda Church of Huron, Linda Sue (Larry) Klaiber of Berlin Heights, and her grandsons, Justin Klaiber of Cincinnati and Zach Klaiber of Berlin Heights. Also by her sister, Laura 'Ellie' (Bud} Brown of Hurricane, WV, and her brother Seaman (Mary Belle} Collins, of Staffordsville, KY, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Sonny Church, son Michael Church, and her parents, sisters Maxine, Corie, Ada and Aileen, brothers Arville and Wilburn.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Services will be officiated by Rev. Larry Klaiber. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Admiral's Pointe Activities Fund or Stein Hospice.