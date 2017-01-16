Born on November 23, 1939, in Norwalk, OH the son of Herman Butler and Marian (Meyers) Kearney. He had served in the Ohio Army National Guard in the Norwalk Unit. Howie had worked for 25 years at Norwalk Concrete Industries and later went on to retire in 2006 from Delphi (New Departure-Hyatt) a Division of General Motors, where he had worked for over 20 years. For over 30 years, he had enjoyed camping at Bay Point, in Marblehead, where he would spend time on the lake boating and fishing. He had been very active in the past with the Perkins High School Band Boosters and the athletic booster clubs. When his kids were younger, Howie was involved with them in their 4-H program. For years, Howie was also active with his wife, Barbara, in the Relay for Life, which she was instrumental in bringing to Erie County. For over 15 years he played dart ball in the Church League and the Erie County Bar Dart Ball League. After retiring, he would extensively travel around and follow his grandchildren at their sporting events or other activities that they may be involved in.

Howie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, a honorary member of the Knights of Columbus Council #546 , American Legion Post #83 and a former member of the Sandusky Yacht Club.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey A. Kearney of Sandusky; a daughter, Jennifer L. (Kelly O'Dell) Kearney of Sandusky; two grandchildren, McClain and Maggie Farley; a sister, Deloris Smith of Norwalk; a brother, Ernie Kearney of Newtown, PA; nieces, nephews and other relatives; and his special friends and neighbor, Mario and Patty Barone.

Preceded in death by his parents; his wife Barbara E. (Zielke) Kearney on September 26, 2010; a daughter in infancy; two sisters, Vivian Hopkins and Betty Rhodes; three brothers, Robert, Theodore and Raymond Kearney.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, from 3-8 pm at the David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, and Thursday morning, January 19, 2017, from 10 am until time of the funeral services at 11 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 503 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiatng. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Zion Lutheran Church, 503 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870; the Firelands Chorus, P.O. Box 1435, Sandusky, OH 44871; the Perkins High School Boosters Club, to the Football or Girls Basketball Teams, 3714 Campbell Street, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to ones favorite charity.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Howie's family at davidfkoch.com.