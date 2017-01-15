B. Luella Tuttle

She was born on September 29, 1922 in Erie County, Ohio to the late Arthur and Ivah M. (Green) Coultrip and has lived in the Florence Township area for her entire life.

She was a graduate of Birmingham High School and graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Teaching Certificate. Luella was a teacher at Milan and Berlin Heights Local Schools, a Library Technician at Sandusky Mills School, a substitute teacher at Wakeman and Firelands Schools and took pride in her most rewarding jobs as a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Collins United Methodist Church, a former member of Florence Congregational Church and Berlin Heights UCC and was a School Board member for 20 years at Firelands Local School. In her spare time she took pleasure in reading, and volunteering in schools and at church.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Lou (Michael) Littleton, of Wakeman, Diane Margaret (Steve) Kimpel, of Dayton, James Walter (Anne) Tuttle, of Wakeman, Arthur Perry (Elaine) Tuttle, of Medina, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; her sister, Wilma Jean Kernell; many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her Husband, Walter Tuttle; her siblings, Lyle A. and Charles J. Coultrip.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper St., Wakeman,Ohio. Services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 at the Collins United Methodist Church on Hartland Center Road. Burial will follow at Wakeman Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Collins United Methodist Church, Berlin Heights UCC, Florence Congregational Church, St. John's UMC, Winter Haven, Florida or to the charity of One's choice.