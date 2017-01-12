Julie L. Gribble

She was born July 17, 1944 in Oberlin, to Wayne & Marian Woodruff Johnson. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Collins where she served as a Sunday School teacher and a choir member. She was also a volunteer EMT for the area and a Firebell for the East Townsend Fire Department. She is survived by her husband: Rodney L. Gribble; 3 daughters: Tammy Fortner, Theresa Gribble, Stacey Gribble; 1 sister: Barbara Switzer; 4 granddaughters and 5 great grand-children. She was preceded in death by 1 son: William Gribble in 2005.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the 301 Chapel of Hodges Family Funeral Home in Dade City.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Western Reserve High School Scholarship fund, or St. Jude's Cancer Research.