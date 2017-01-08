Emily Kristine Cooley

She was born July 26, 1996 in Sandusky, OH and was a 2015 graduate of Edison High School where she was active in Majorettes, Drama, Band, Chargerettes and Baton Academy Twirlers of Norwalk. She was also involved in BGSU Firelands' Carol Crane Theater, and was a graduate of EHOVE Exercise Sciences. She was known as one of a kind and had a bubbly personality. She always had a smile and made others smile and never hesitated to extend a hand to a stranger. Her family wants to express to her friends that when you know something is wrong, even at the risk of losing a friendship, please reach out and speak out. Emily struggled with drug addiction, and even after a year in a Florida rehabilitation center she returned back to her hometown familiar friends, and overdosed.

She is survived by her grandparents, Mike Borzon of Wakeman, Paul Uther of Fort Myers, FL, Doug (Alexis) Barman of New London and Sandy (Lorenzo) Hood of Sandusky; father, Shane Cooley of MO; mother, Kimberly Barman of Milan; siblings, Jordan Barman of Collins, Shalyn Barman of Monroeville, Taylor Cooley of Milan, Austin Barman of Monroeville and Justin Cooley of Milan; special aunts, Krista (Mike) Moser of Milan and Krystal Varnado of Amite, LA and several other aunts, uncles and cousins; one niece and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by a grandmother, Sharon Borzon; and a grandfather, Kirk Varnado.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 by the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, also Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Olena Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the family. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.