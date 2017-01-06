Wanda Katherine Robinson

Wanda was born March 19, 1946 in Huston, West Virginia to the late Harlan and Hazel (Hickman) Walker.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth Robinson, by her daughter, Michelle Robinson, by her son, Kenneth (Michelle) Robinson, by her son, Bradley Robinson, by her daughter. Dessie (Levi) Goodsite, by her son Robert Robinson, by her sister in law, Dessie Robinson, and many grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by her son, Robert Robinson, her brother Robert Walker, her sister Sarah (Jean) Walker and her granddaughter Christine Robinson. Wanda had a long battle of defying the odds but guided by her faith, she was a true miracle. “Her legacy will forever remain in faith, in love, and in family."

Friends may call on Monday, January 9, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.