Robert A. West

He was born January 24, 1950 in Mansfield to the late Robert M. and Norma (Heimbaugh) West. Mr. West was a graduate of Willard High School, Class of 1968, served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and retired after 33 years from CSX where he worked in the yard and the tower.

Mr. West was a member of the Willard American Legion, Willard Moose, and enjoyed riding his Harley Davison Motor Cycle, boating, fishing, camping, hunting and playing music.

Mr. West was married February 2, 1976 to Marcia (Zerkle) West who survives. He is also survived by his son: Jeremy “J.B.” Albright of Willard, daughter: Stephanie (Jimmy) Arnold of Willard, 2 grandchildren: Maddie Sexton and James Logan Arnold and brother: Gary (Trish) West of Stewart, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son: Joshua West.

Friends may call Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 10-12 noon at the First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Howard Street, Willard with the funeral services being held at 12:00 noon Wednesday with Pastor Doug Beggs officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Biker Memorial Fund through the Lindsey Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard Online condolences may be made a www.lindseykocher.com