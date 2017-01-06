Jacqueline Harward

She is survived by her longtime companion Richard Andrews, children Shelia (Gary) Andrews, of Milan, Dale (Anita) Harward, of Winston-Salem, NC, Melinda (Eddie Finney) Klieforth, of Kernersville, NC, Philip (Connie) Harward, of Winston-Salem, NC, grandchildren, Todd Andrews, Marc (Janrea) Andrews, Torrey (Gwen) Reich, David (Kathi) Reich, Jessica Klieforth, Lindsey (Josh) Blackburn, Tyler Harward, Anthony Savage, great-grandchildren Satori Klieforth, Davonte' Ford, Jayd'n Klieforth, Mason, Dylan, Harlie, Campbell, and Asher Reich, Samantha, Emily, Julie, Jasmine, and Shane Andrews, siblings, Betty Hartley, Helen Baugess, and Larry Bowers, all of Albemarle, NC, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Myrtle (Whitley) Bowers.

Private services will take place in North Carolina.

Arrangements are entrusted to Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Berlin Heights.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com