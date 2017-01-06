logo

NORWALK — Jacqueline Harward, 85, of Norwalk, passed away on January 5, 2017 at the Norwalk Memorial Home. She was born on October 14, 1931, in Albemarle, NC, and has lived in the area for the last nine years. She worked as a supervisor at Sears in North Carolina for many years. She enjoyed crochet, reading, going on cruises and spending time with her children.

She is survived by her longtime companion Richard Andrews, children Shelia (Gary) Andrews, of Milan, Dale (Anita) Harward, of Winston-Salem, NC, Melinda (Eddie Finney) Klieforth, of Kernersville, NC, Philip (Connie) Harward, of Winston-Salem, NC, grandchildren, Todd Andrews, Marc (Janrea) Andrews, Torrey (Gwen) Reich, David (Kathi) Reich, Jessica Klieforth, Lindsey (Josh) Blackburn, Tyler Harward, Anthony Savage, great-grandchildren Satori Klieforth, Davonte' Ford, Jayd'n Klieforth, Mason, Dylan, Harlie, Campbell, and Asher Reich, Samantha, Emily, Julie, Jasmine, and Shane Andrews, siblings, Betty Hartley, Helen Baugess, and Larry Bowers, all of Albemarle, NC, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Myrtle (Whitley) Bowers.

Private services will take place in North Carolina.

Arrangements are entrusted to Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Berlin Heights.

