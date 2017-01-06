Henry W. Mead

He was born December 9, 1924 in Rocky River, Ohio and was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. Henry retired from the former Suhr’s Kitchen in Norwalk after 42 years of employment. He was a life member of the VFW Post 2743, Norwalk.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Verna Farley; four children, Bob (Jackie) Mead of Rome, Ohio, Bill (Sharon) Mead or Norwalk, Tim Mead of Monroeville and Sandy Mayer of Norwalk; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Hank Mead and Joe Mead; his parents, Harry and Marie (Frantz) Mead and one brother, George Mead.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. Funeral services will also be held at the funeral home Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM. Chaplain David Detwiler of Stein Hospice will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.