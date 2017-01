He is survived by his wife of 26 years Deanna (Smith), his mother Peggy Truman, his children Amber Bajaj, of Chicago, Jason Ely, of Norwalk, and a granddaughter Abigail.

He was preceded in death by his father Gail Truman.

Friends may call on Sunday January 8, from 2:00 pm until the time of services at 5:00 at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com