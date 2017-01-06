Estella M. Gathergood Kehres

On August 1, 1942 she married John Gathergood and they had three girls and a son. John passed away in February of 1994 after 52 years of marriage. In May of 1998 Estella then married Gerald Kehres of New Washington and moved there.

Estella was the former Huron County Chairman of the 1978 Cancer Drive, was a Lector and Eucharistic minister for ten years at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroeville, a volunteer pink lady at Fisher-Titus Hospital for ten years, and a volunteer for Stein Hospice in Sandusky. Estella was a thirty year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, an original member and past president of the Golden Eagles Senior Citizens of Monroeville, a member of the Wisdom People of Monroeville, and a member of the Golden Gems. After moving to New Washington, she was a Lector and Eucharistic minister at St. Bernard Catholic Church for ten years.

She took many classes to learn arts and crafts and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, ceramics, chair caning, stain glass, oil painting, decoupage and flower arranging. She also loved to bake and play euchre.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Kehres; three daughters, Susie (Dave) Colahan, Phyllis (Perry) Payne, and Linda (Bill) Henrie; a son, Bill (Bonnie) Gathergood; a step-daughter, Vickie Johnson; and a step-son, Mike (Andrea) Kehres; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; and 10 step great grandchildren; three sisters, Ethel Missler, Mary Cutnaw, and Teresa Zyski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Gathergood, and three sisters, Leona Reilly, Anne Stimmel, and Clara Boyd.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington with Father Frank Kehres officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Monroeville. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice or St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com