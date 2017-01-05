Lois Finney

She was born March 23, 1928 in Martin’s Ferry, Ohio the daughter of Earl Anthony and Carletta (Waugh) Santis.

Lois graduated in 1945 from Bridgeport High School. She married Herbert Finney on January 31, 1947 in Bridgeport; He preceded her in death in 1991. After moving to Bellevue, she operated the former Hunter Hotel in Bellevue along with her husband for 11 years. She also worked as a Switchboard Operator for the Northern Ohio Telephone Company and Whirlpool Corp. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling with friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and crafts.

She is survived by her son, Darryl (Sue) Finney of Bellevue; a daughter, Yvonne Ostrander of Grand Ledge, Mich.; six grandchildren, Kirt (Kelly) Loose, Kevin (Cathy) Loose, Stacey (Jim) Rice, Jeffrey Ostrander, Angie (Scott) Hoefler, and Matt (Lauren) Finney; 10 great-grandchildren, Michelle Loose, Meghan Loose, Christopher (Tonya) Loose, Corrine Loose, Celina Loose, Jacob Rice, Hailey Rice, Hayden Hoefler, Nolan Hoefler, and Dalton Finney; and a great-great grandchild, Gabriella Loose.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois is preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Anthony and James Anthony.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Justin Jump will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, Bellevue. Entombment will follow at Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, 901 Northwest St., Bellevue, OH 44811.