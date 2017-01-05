Gary Lee Buckley

He was born on May 16, 1950 in Zanesville. He graduated from Crooksville High School in 1968, attended Ohio University-Zanesville, and graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1972. He was a longtime licensed funeral director and embalmer, working at William Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Bryan Funeral Home, and Henderson, Van Atta, and Johnston Funeral Home.

He was also a sales representative for the Bass-Mollett Company. He was a member of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association, member of Kiwanis, Amrou Grotto, a Mason, and a former board member of the American Cancer Society and a former member of the Newton Township Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by one daughter Shannon (Adam) Sommers of Norwalk. One son Scott Buckley of Zanesville. Two grandsons Justin and Caleb Sommers. Special friend Marcia (Pat) Finck of Newark.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ormand “Deke” and Jane (Hoops) Buckley. One brother Jerry Buckley.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sat. Jan. 7 at William Thompson and Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sun. Jan. 8, 2017.

Burial will be in Crooksville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.