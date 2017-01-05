Eugene “Ike” Aichholz

He was born August 27, 1928 in Attica to the late Alvin and Marguerite (Wurm) Aichholz. He was a life-long farmer and owner/operator of the Aichholz Dairy Maid.

He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church where he served on the church council as well as a member of the Fr. Anthony Toolis No. 3062 Knights of Columbus, founding member of the Attica Jr. Fair livestock sale committee, and enjoyed playing cards and drinking coffee at Sunrise Coop.

He was married Carol (Miller) Aichholz on Nov. 20, 1965 and she survives. He is also survived by sons, Alan (Aimee) Aichholz of Attica and Todd (Ashley) Aichholz of Republic; daughters, Cindy (Gerry) Brookes of Bloomville, Karen (Greg) Niedermeier of Crestline, Lori (Steve) Hohler of Sandusky, Tammy (Carl) Daniel of Attica and Gina (Jason) Smith of Attica; grandchildren, Katie Aichholz, Allie Smith, Elliott Aichholz, Cody Daniel, Nichole (Daren) Mull and Jacob Daniel; and a sister, Isabel (Robert) Ault of Columbus; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Madonna Aichholz, Mildred Mechling and Evelyn Aichholz; and a brother, J. Gilbert Aichholz.

Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Lindsey-Foos-Kocher Funeral Service, 295 W. Tiffin St., Attica, where a with a rosary services will take place at 1:30 p.m.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Hope Church, Attica, with burial in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Attica K of C, Stein Hospice, or Attica Jr. Fair Raise the Roof Campaign through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseyfooskocher.com.