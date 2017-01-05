Donald LeRoy Hunter

He was born January 1, 1929, in Akron, Ohio. Don was the son of LeRoy and Sarah Dorothy (Huntley) Hunter. His mother described him as an incorrigible boy. Don discovered that a shortage of workers bought on by W.W. II made for work opportunities for a 14 year old and the rules of the time allow him limited privileges to drive to work (which he said he sorely abused). He enjoyed working a man’s job for real wages far more than school.

Don talked his mother into allowing him to leave school and serve in the U.S. Air Force at age 17. He signed up to be an aircraft mechanic and served on bases in Mississippi, New Mexico, and Nevada. Mustered out at just the age of 20, he married the late Beatrice Ronschke. Together they had three sons. He moved to Norwalk and worked as a lineman for the old United Telep0hone Company. Don began his truck driving career at the Norwalk Truck Line. When NTL began to fall on hard times, he moved on to Roadway Express in Akron, Ohio. He married again to Betty Jane Gemberling Zerr. Don retired in Toledo, Ohio, in 1994. He had a lifelong love of automobiles, building his own from wrecks as a young man, and then buying newer cars when he started making money. Don had a passionate love for the U.S.A. He drove coast to coast many times, and once to Alaska. He later did a bit of international travel on cruises.

Between trucking, vacations, and other driving, he once estimated that he had driven between 5 and 6 million miles. He counted more than 50 cars he once owned. Don was a connoisseur of good driving and hated riding with those who didn’t drive well. Don suffered a malady that took his ability to read, his short term memory, and his driving ability. He often mentioned his regret at not being able to drive. Nevertheless, he made new friends wherever he went, and enjoyed being with people. Preceding him in death was his wife, Betty.

Surviving are his sister, Lucille (Robert) Roth of Connecticut, by his sons, Michael (Connie) Hunter of Athens, Ohio, Mark (Linda) Hunter of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Scott (Jessica) Hunter of Norwalk, Ohio. Don is also survived by his step daughter, Bonnie (Phil) Biddle of Lodi, California, 6 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 2 great grandsons, and by a special friend, Mary Margaret Miller.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park, Akron, Ohio. Memorial contributions may to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or to the Carriage House Activity Fund, 175 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkefuenralhome.com.