Barbara J. Wurzel

She was born January 9, 1945, in Strasburg, Ohio, to the late Donald E. and Betty J. (Brown) Becker, and came to this area in the late 1960’s to work at the OSU Extension Office. Barb was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was a 1968 graduate of the Ohio State University, and was the Extension Agent for Huron County for 28 years. She taught home economics and life skills at St. Paul High School retiring in 2001. Barb was a member of the B.P.W. (Business Professional Women), was a former member of Kiwanis, the Home Economic Club, and was active with the Huron County 4H Program for many years, helping at Camp Conger. Barb also helped her husband with Don Wurzel Tailoring. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye football fan, and season ticket holder. Barb enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Donald Patrick (Lisa) Wurzel III, of Monroeville, Ohio, by her daughters, Teri Lynn Wheeler, of Norwalk, Ohio, Vicki J. Harp, of Genoa, Ohio, and Donna Patricia (Jim) Zibbel, of Millbury, Ohio, by 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Barb is also survived by her siblings, Jenny (Walter) Krantz, of St. John, Indiana, Edward (Linda) Becker, of Beach City, Ohio, and Norwood (Kathy) Becker of Bars Mills, Ohio. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Wurzel II, in 2001.

Friends may call on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main St. Norwalk, Ohio. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 48 Executive Drive, Norwalk, Ohio 44857 Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.