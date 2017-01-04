Sherryl Ann (Springer) Fraser

Sherryl was a member of Central Christian Church in Mount Vernon where her brother is Pastor. Sherryl grew up in Milan, Ohio in a strong church family of preachers and Christian Service workers. She graduated in 1976 from Milan High School and pursued further studies at Cincinnati Bible Seminary where she studied music and general Biblical studies. Sherryl commented often of tutoring the late Rich Mullins, renowned Christian Singer/Musician, in Music theory. Sherryl enjoyed singing for the Lord from childhood with her siblings and playing piano for church as well. She sang for local music programs with Town & Country Theater in Norwalk and sang in many church cantatas and holiday programs. She helped lead Vacation Bible School in many churches that the family was a part of over the years. She travelled with her father to churches where she helped in programs and services of his ministry. Sherryl married Lincoln Todd Fraser of Loudonville on August 11, 1990 and joined him in his Ministry at Welcome Church of Christ, Killbuck. Sherryl spent time working as a STNA with nursing homes and as a seamstress for Kent Sporting Goods / Jsport based out of New London. She spent time crocheting and quilting with her paternal grandmother which she continued through life. She lived life with a strong faith in God.

Sherryl is survived by her husband Lincoln T. Fraser of Danville; daughter Amelia “Mea” Rose Fraser of Mount Vernon; son L. Benjamin “Ben” Fraser of Danville; her father, Glenn Springer of Howard; brother, Ken (Melanie) Springer of Mount Vernon; sisters Debbie (John) Cutshall of Marshall, IL, Linda Norris of Bacliff, TX, Kim (Tom) Heagy of Sugar Hill, GA and Pam (Chris) Blair of Cincinnati. Also surviving are 23 nieces & nephews, several great nieces & nephews, and cousins; aunts, Norma Downing, Hazel Woods and Cathy Springer; her mother-in-law, Gloria (Purdy) Fraser of Loudonville; sisters-in-law, Tammy Fraser of Loudonville and Toni (Marvin) Swindall of Perrysville.

Her mother,Melba Springer; her grandparents, Ralph & Anne Springer, Hilton & Blanche Woods, an Aunt Doris Whidden, uncles Fred & Eugene Springer & Robert Woods, and Mother Melba Springer; cousin, Eric Whidden; and Father-in-law Lincoln L. Fraser preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service celebrating the life of Sherryl at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Central Christian Church, 17833 Gambier Rd., Mount Vernon with Ken Springer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family and envelopes will be provided at the church.

Expressions of sympathy can be expressed to the family by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Sherryl Ann (Springer) Fraser.