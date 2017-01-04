Pauline M. Ruemmele

She was born March 19, 1931 in Mather, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Mary (Schmidt) Miklush. She was a homemaker all of her life and lived in Amherst for many years, and moved to Norwalk in 1985. She was an avid reader, enjoyed walking and visiting friends. She enjoyed a good laugh and was a very witty lady. She truly enjoyed her family at Gaymont and felt very popular while she sat by the beautiful fireplace. It was her home after living 25 years at Luther Oaks. She was known as a loving and caring person.

She is survived by a friend and caregiver of 20 years, Marcia Hurst.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph S. Ruemmele in 1997; her father, Frank in 1967; and her mother, Mary in 1965.

Friends may call on Friday from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association.