Pamela Lynn Ott

She was born September 7, 1960 in Toledo, Ohio and was a graduate of EHOVE Career Center. Pamela was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Pam's first passion in life was the love for her husband William (Bill) Ott, whom she married April 28, 1978. Together they had three sons. Watching her boys grow into men was the most rewarding part of her life. While they were growing she fostered the love of cooking, animals, gardening, playing pool, fishing, camping, Scrabble, as well as being her sons number one fan. She was an amazing mother and woman that will be missed immensely by all of her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, William (Bill) Ott of Norwalk; children, William Donald ( Teresa) Ott of Norwalk, Christopher (Lisa) Ott of Norwalk and Brandon (Addison) Ott of Palmetto, FL; five grandchildren, Samantha, Corbin, Bella, Lexi, and Keagan; three grand-dogs, Rio, Rocksea, and Marley; mother, Mary Oechsli of Norwalk; sisters, Sharon Tscherne, Sandra Codeluppi, and Barbara Thomas, all of Norwalk; brothers, Donald F. (Fran) Thomas of Marietta, GA and Eric (Betty) Thomas of Salem, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Donald F. Thomas, Sr. and a brother, Marc Thomas.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH 44857. Private interment will be held at a later date.