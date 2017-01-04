Jeanne A. Chandler

She was born May 28, 1938 in Bristol, Connecticut, to the late Lloyd and Lillian (Laurendeau) Rogers, and lived in this area most of her life. Jeanne graduated from St. Paul High School in 1957, and attended St, Paul Catholic Church. In her youth, Jeanne enjoyed racing her 1964 Dodge Dart at Norwalk Raceway. She had also been a Cub Scout Den Mother, and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State Buckeyes Football. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s school sporting events. Jeanne has worked at Schild’s IGA in Norwalk, Ohio, for over 30 years, always having a smile for her customers, willing to help anyone in need, and was a caring and loving friend to many people.

She is survived by her children, Deborah A. Chandler of Norwalk, Ohio, Michael D. and Celia Chandler of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Mark D. and Wanda Chandler of Port Clinton, Ohio. Jeanne is also survived by her grandchildren, Joel (Amy) Boling, Blaine Boling, Ian (Jaime) Chandler, Naomi Chandler, Tim (Bethany) Cousino, and Jen (Chris) McCumber, by 7 great grandchildren, Cheyenne Moser, Kylie Moser, Alivia Moser, Jalen McCumber, Shilynn McCumber, Mckenna Boling, Tristan Boling, and by her siblings, Kathy (Ted) Crawford of Milan, Ohio, Jim (Nancy) Rogers of Sandusky, Ohio, Linda (Chuck) Furey of Norwalk, Ohio, Dave Rogers of Norwalk, Ohio, and Rick (Sandy) Rogers of Collins, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Staff Sgt. Mark D. Chandler, Jr.

Friends may call Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Deacon James Reichert of St. Paul Catholic Church will officiate. Private graveside services will be held in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chandler family. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.