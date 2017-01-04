James B. Swinehart

Jim was born August 28, 1944 in Norwalk and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 33 years moving from Wakeman.

Jim graduated from Ohio University and received his Masters in Education from Mount St. Joseph University. He taught English at Hudson, Vermilion and Lorain Schools for 30 years, retiring in 2003.

Jim was a member of Vermilion Fish and Game, Wakeman Eagles, the Teamsters Union, the Ohio Education Association, and a proud Democrat. When he was not cheering on his OSU Buckeyes he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and RV'ing -- pulling his beautiful fifth wheel in his shining clean black Chevy pickup. Vacationing and spending time with his family brought him great joy and kept those around him laughing with his sense of humor and blunt comments. He will be remembered as a very honest, trustworthy and loyal man with strong opinions he didn't hesitate to share.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tina (nee Rini) Swinehart of Vermilion; daughters, Katherine Swinehart of Vermilion; and Jessica (Michael) Dyer of Richmond, VA; stepson, Zachary (Nicole) Thornton of Columbus; mother, Ernestine (nee Fish) Swinehart of Strongsville; brother, Gary Swinehart of Milan; sister, Enid Wolfe of Strongsville; and grandchildren Jackson, Barrett, and Isaac, who especially loved his Poppy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Swinehart.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 4-8 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, 44089. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11 am at the funeral home the Reverend David Johnson will officiate.

The family suggest memorial contributions to the National Fragile X Foundation, 2100 M St., NW Washington, DC 20037-1233; fragilex.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com