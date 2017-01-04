Hollis L. Ensminger

He was born May 13, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Myron A. and Sylvia F. (Wright) Ensminger, and moved to the Norwalk area when he was 10 years old. Hollis was a 1947 graduate of Norwalk High School. He had worked for Janotta and Herner in Monroeville, for 42 years retiring in 1991. He enjoyed camping, boating, woodworking, history, reading, traveling, wintering in Florida and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Hollis is survived by his children, Kathy Baum, of Norwalk, Ohio, David Ensminger Hollisson, of Burlington, Ontario, Canada, Peggy (Joe) Popovic, of Norwalk, Ohio, and Nancy (Glenn) Higgins, of Norwalk, Ohio, by 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Ruth F. Ensminger on December 27, 2016, by his son-in-law, Donald Baum, and by his sisters Marceil Clark and Francis Schnee.

Friends may call on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St. Norwalk, Ohio. Inurnment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Huron Co. Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk, Ohio, or to the Donor’s favorite charity. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./