Donald M. Tritch

He is also survived by his daughters, Rachel (John) Hipp of Norwalk and Sara (Ken) Ward of Vanlue; sister, Nancy (Gene) Hall of Findlay; 7 grandchildren, Sara (Adam) Bodell, Kate Hipp, Elizabeth Hipp, Jaclynn Hipp, Ben (Jenna) Ward, Jon Ward, Hannah Ward; and three great-grandchildren, Amelia, Thomas and Lydia Bodell. He was preceded in death by infant children, Dora Tritch, Joyce Tritch, and David Tritch.

Donald was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He served his country during the Korean War. He participated in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in June 2016 honoring Veterans of the Korean War.

Donald worked at Dow Chemical for 28 years. He was an avid photographer. He was a member of EAA in Oshkosh, WI. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he served as deacon and elder. He was also a member of the Hancock Historical Society.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Robert Krueger officiating.

Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Jenera where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay and one hour (10-11 a.m.) on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association,Immanuel Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coldrencrates.com.