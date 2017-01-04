Bette Southwell Pearce

A native of Gadsden, Ala., she was raised in Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was a 1965 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and attended the University of Kentucky. She resided in Portsmouth, Ohio, for many years.

In 1983, she was the first female to be named editor of The Portsmouth Daily Times, and she was active in many community organizations. For more than 30 years, she held reporting and editing positions at newspapers in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Mississippi, including a position as an editor for the Norwalk Reflector, and earned numerous awards including several first-place awards from The Associated Press.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert S. and Wilda Pollard Pearce, and a sister, Mrs. James E. (Verena Jayne) Stewart. She is survived by three nephews, Robert C. Stewart, M.D., of Louisville, Ky., Col. Michael E. Stewart of Washington, D.C., and Christopher P. Stewart of Frankfort, Ky., and a niece, Victoria Marie Stewart of Broomfield, Colo.

She requested that memorial contributions be made to local Humane Society animal shelters.