Patricia A. Gowrylok

She was born October 6, 1931 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Andrew J. and Clara M. (Robbins) Liedorff and was a lifelong area resident. Pat was a 1949 graduate of Norwalk High School. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and its Afternoon Guild. Pat enjoyed making Layette Kits for the Lutheran World Relief program, and making quilts. She was a long time member of the funeral luncheon committee of the church, helped with the Christian Day School, and the Bible Study group.

Pat was a 61 year member and four time Worthy Matron of Queen Esther Chapter #15 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a former Girl Scout Troop Leader, and enjoyed wintering in Mission, Texas for several years. She was a former employee of Chapin and Chapin, Bay Construction Company, and Fisher Titus Memorial Hospital Admission Department. Pat enjoyed gardening, plants, camping, cooking, making quilt tops, canning pickled beets, collecting glassware, and most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Shanon (Russ) Bristol of Berlin Heights, Sheryl (Matt) Middeldorf of Strongsville, Ohio, and Shirlene (Mark) Zorn of Norwalk, Ohio, by her grandchildren, Reagan (Cecil) Habermacher, Rory (Andy) Cullen, Carli Middeldorf, Emma Middeldorf, Adam Zorn, and Trevor Zorn, by her great grandchildren, Avery Habermacher, Hudson, Tucker, and Delanie Cullen, by her sister, Vera (Amos) Albright of Norwalk, Ohio, and Vern Liedorff of Milan, Ohio.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell E. Gowrylok in 2015.

Friends may call on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in St. Peter Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Ann Marshall will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870, Carriage House Activities Fund, 175 Shady Land Drive, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or St. Peter Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.