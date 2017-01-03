Norman G. Beauvais

He was born November 2, 1931 in St. Albans, Vermont, to the late Warren and Laura (Therrien) Beauvais, and came to this area in 2015 from Cape Coral, Florida. Norman was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, was a member of the Peace Corps, and the United States Army Reserve. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Norwalk, Ohio. Norman was a retired Certified Public Accountant and was the former owner of Norman Beauvais C.P.A. Inc. of Williston, Vermont.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beverly A. (Cornwall) Beauvais of Norwalk, Ohio, by his daughters and sons in law, Kristi and Kirk Holloway of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Julie and Jeff Westcott of Norwalk, Ohio. Norman is also survived by his grandchildren, Nick, Katie, Ashlie, Kirra, Kaedyn, Noelle, Luke, and Lauren, and by his sister, Elizabeth Kretchik of Syracuse, New York.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Warren Beauvais, Jr., and by his sister, Mildred Beauvais.

Friends may call on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Pastor Jeff Westcott will officiate. Interment will be in East End Cemetery, Williston, Vermont.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Benedict Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com .