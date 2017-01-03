Carl E. Haker

He was born June 10, 1952 in Norwalk, Ohio, to Alton L. and Carrie A. (Leininger) Haker, and was a lifelong area resident. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War, he also served in the National Guard from 1978 to 1984. Carl worked for Tennco, Inc. 38 years, and enjoyed working with Adolf Fischer farming. He was a member of Norwalk First United Methodist Church, Norwalk VFW Post 2743, Eagles Aerie #711, and Amvets. He enjoyed watching birds, farming, road trips, reading, playing war games on his IPad, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Steven A. (Lauren) Haker, of Huron, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Kaylee and Gage, and by his sisters, Betty (Charles) Jackson, of Wakeman, Ohio, Florence (Tony) Cesa of Norwalk, Ohio, and Margaret Riedy of Norwalk, Ohio. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Harold and Lester Haker, by his brother in law Karl Riedy in 2007, and by his longtime companion, Peg Old.

There will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Inurnment will follow at Wakeman Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Haker Family. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./